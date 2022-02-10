LUBBOCK, Texas – Amerigroup Texas hosted United We Work 2022, an event that offered special education students the opportunity to explore their dream careers through job shadowing and hands-on exploration.

Students like Ethan Dugger got to explore their dream job with local businesses. Dugger was partnered with Lubbock Auto Auction in hopes to one day make his own car brand.

“It’ll help me learn more about the internals and the components of the car, and how to sell other cars,” said Duggar.

The United We Work event and Amerigroup partnered with local businesses and schools to pair students up with local businesses that align with their dream careers, hoping to create opportunities in the workforce by building their skills for future employment.

“They’re fighting an uphill battle anyway, but there’s a lot of job opportunities that they might not realize that they can go out and do,” said Diana Gatlin, student hireability navigator for the South Plains Workforce Development Board.

United We Work partnered with up to 30 local businesses to place students in shadowing opportunities.

“As part of this committee we work really hard to find employers to give us the opportunity to come visit things they’re really interested in,” said Shelley Campbell, transition coordinator for Selco SSA.

In addition to job shadowing, students were able to participate in mock interviews to gain an understanding of what the job process is like.

“We’re going to rate them and see what areas they need to work on and then that way they have a background of where to go from here,” said Gatlin.

Amerigroup Texas also plans to have additional work experiences for students with disabilities this summer.