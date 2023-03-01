LUBBOCK, Texas — As more and more people look online for job opportunities, so have the scammers. Luring in potential candidates with a high salary, flexible work hours and amazing benefits as oftentimes these dream job scams will mimic an actual job posting.

Americans were scammed out of $86 million dollars in the last year to fake businesses and job postings according to the Federal Trade Commission. The scam jobs will bring a candidate through an interview process until they get to the catch.

“Avoid the obvious things. Avoid things where people are asking you for money. You know, they’re not supposed to ask you for money to get you a job,” said Martin Aguirre, CEO of Workforce Solutions.

Applicants would be asked to purchase supplies, cash a check or buy a gift card with promise of reimbursement, but Aguirre says this isn’t normal to get a job, “Obviously scams where people want you to pay money or give them money or take an application or something like that. No, don’t ever do that.”

Instead, Aguirre recommends people look into the company they’re applying to, “Call the Better Business Bureau. Call anybody you know in the private sector that’s in that industry.”

Blue Layer IT says the next time you’re on the hunt to look for a legitimate company website, look into who emails you and where the address is coming from, and to look up reviews on the job.

Aguirre says you can also reach out to them for help, “Call us, call the employment office, call Workforce Solutions and say, ‘you know, I’ve been approached by this company, and this is what they want, more than likely we’ll just say, ‘you probably want to do some more homework and investigate that opportunity.’