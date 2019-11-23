Jodey Arrington announces 2020 re-election bid for Texas’ 19th Congressional District

On Saturday, November 23, Jodey Arrington officially filed for a place on the March 3rd, 2020 Republican Primary ballot in Texas’ 19th Congressional District. (Photo provided by the Office of U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington)

[On Saturday], Congressman Jodey Arrington officially announced that he is running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Arrington was first elected to serve Texas’ 19th Congressional District in 2016 and has since served on the House Agriculture Committee, House Budget Committee, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform, and is currently serving on the House Committee on Ways and Means.

A strong fiscal conservative with a commitment to the Constitution, limiting the role of the federal government, and changing the broken culture of Washington, Arrington will continue to fight for West Texas values in his third term.

“I am deeply honored to represent the people and values of West Texas in our nation’s capital and – if re-elected – I will continue my commitment to reining in Washington, restoring our freedoms, and returning power back to We The People,” said Arrington.

“I am proud to have led efforts alongside President Trump and my colleagues in the House to deliver results for the American people and hard-working West Texas families, including:

Passing historic tax and regulatory cuts that have resulted in unprecedented job growth,

Making the largest investment in over a decade to rebuild America’s military might,

Securing the next generation bomber, the B-21, to Dyess Air Force Base, which represents over $300 million a year in economic impact to the Abilene community,

Providing unwavering support for President Trump’s efforts to secure the border, which have reduced illegal crossings by 75% over the last six months,

Strengthening our food security, agriculture, and rural America with a strong, bipartisan Farm Bill, which included support for rural health care and food stamp reforms,

Restoring cotton to the Farm Bill safety net preventing billions of dollars in future damage to the West Texas economy,

Delivering on our promises to our veterans through increased accountability at the VA, greater health care choices, and enhanced education and job training opportunities; and

Repealing Obama-era policies like the Obamacare individual mandate, taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood, and restrictions on Second Amendment rights.”

Congressman Arrington’s Results In Congress:

Introduced 35 pieces of legislation and co-sponsored 246

Passed 8 pieces of legislation through the House of Representatives, 3 of which have become Law

Passed the Bill Mulder Transition Improvement Act to help veterans better transition to civilian life and the workforce.

Passed the Public Disclosure of Drug Discounts Act and the ShopRx Act to reduce the price of drugs for Medicare recipients by increasing transparency and empowering seniors.

Passed a budget to reduce spending and rein in the size of the federal government.

Leadership:

Served on the bicameral Conference Committee that successfully passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which included two amendments Congressman Arrington authored to strengthen West Texas agriculture producers, cotton farmers, rural hospitals, and Texas Tech University.

Selected to serve on the Speaker’s Debt Ceiling Working Group.

Appointed as one of only three freshmen with a gavel – serving as Chairman of the Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity.

Appointed as the only freshman to the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Reform.

Appointed and currently serving as a Co-Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee’s Rural Task Force to lead in advancing solutions to health care challenges in rural America.

Appointed and currently serving as Deputy Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Appointed and currently serving as Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Policy Center’s Rural Health Task Force.

Appointed and currently serving as Co-Chair of the Term Limit Caucus.

Legislative Initiatives:

Introduced the SCREEN Act to prevent illegal immigrants from being released into the interior of our country.

Introduced term limit legislation to eliminate the permanent political class in Washington – legislation that earned the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Introduced legislation to support the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and ensure our nation is not bound by job-killing regulatory burdens that stifle innovation and threaten America’s energy independence.

Introduced legislation to hold VA employees accountable and ensure that they do not waste taxpayer dollars on union activities.

Introduced “No Budget, No Recess” legislation to prevent members of Congress from fleeing Washington until they fulfill their constitutional responsibility to pass a budget.

Introduced legislation and led bipartisan effort to strengthen Medicare for seniors in rural communities.

Led legislative efforts to promote Life, defend our fundamental Second Amendment freedoms, and protect our religious liberties.

Engaging With West Texans:

Written 22 letters on behalf of military, agriculture, health care, and education leaders in District 19.

Resolved 1,272 constituent issues, 69% of which were on behalf of veterans and seniors.

Held more than 900 constituent meetings in the district.

Responded to over 11,000 constituent correspondence.

“Thanks to the prayers and tremendous support back home, we are successfully advancing freedom and diminishing Washington’s influence, but more work remains to secure the blessings of liberty and opportunity for our children,” said Arrington.

“West Texans want and deserve real solutions, and I am confident that I will continue to have their support as we work to strengthen trade deals for our producers, put patients – not government – back at the center of our health care system, remove burdensome regulations for our energy producers, and promote freedom and prosperity for the next generation of West Texans and Americans.”

As a result of his leadership and conservative track record, Arrington has earned a 100% lifetime score from the Faith & Freedom Coalition, an endorsement from the Family Research Council, as well as endorsements from numerous colleagues, including former presidential candidate and United States Senator Ted Cruz and fellow West Texas Congressman Mike Conaway (TX-11).

“Jodey is a friend and a strong leader for West Texas,” said Senator Ted Cruz. “He has fought to preserve the Constitution, protect life, and promote freedom in the face of socialist policies being advanced in the Nancy Pelosi House.”

“Jodey is a champion for rural America, and I am proud to have worked with him to deliver a farm bill for our agriculture producers last Congress. His support for cotton and agriculture as a whole has gone a long way towards supporting our region’s economy,” said Congressman Mike Conaway. “I urge the people of West Texas to send Jodey back for another term so he can continue to carry the torch for West Texas in the 117th Congress.”

“During his tenure in Washington, D.C., Congressman Jodey Arrington has been a strong defender of faith, family, and freedom,” said Tony Perkins, President of FRC Action. “He has been an advocate for the unborn in numerous ways including supporting the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and voting to enact the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. He has also consistently voted in support of religious liberty and family values and has received a 100% rating on our Scorecard. We are thankful for Congressman Arrington’s leadership on these critical issues of our day and are happy to support him as he seeks re-election.”

Guided by his principles of faith, family, and hard work, Jodey Arrington is a proven leader and a lifelong conservative who is committed to fighting for the people of West Texas. He currently serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means, on which he is currently a co-chair of the Rural Health Task Force and a member of the Tax and Social Security Subcommittees.

