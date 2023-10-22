LUBBOCK, Texas– Congressman Jodey Arrington announced Sunday morning he would not be running for the Speaker of the House “at this time,” according to an official statement on social media.

Arrington said that “several capable candidates” had stepped forward to run.

The congressman said he plans to support whoever the Conference elects on Tuesday.

Arrington closed his statement by saying, “the American people are weary of our dysfunction. At some point, we have to reunite as a Conference, refocus on our common cause, and get back in the fight for the future of our country.”