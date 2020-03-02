Jodey Arrington releases statement on coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Press Release) – The following is a press release from Congressman Jodey Arrington. Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement after recent reports of Coronavirus throughout the United States:

“The President and his Administration have been aggressively implementing an effective containment strategy including travel restrictions, quarantine protocol, and emergency preparedness coordination with state and local governments as well as the private sector,” said Arrington.

“We have seen additional steps taken to expedite the development of a vaccine and related therapies and an increase in the national stockpile of personal protective equipment. While things can change, the current risk of exposure for Americans is low. The Administration must plan for the worst case-scenario, however, there is no need to panic or overreact.”

“Maintaining the safety of Americans is the most important job of the federal government and I look forward to working with the President and his team to quickly and effectively contain and mitigate this threat.”

“I encourage my constituents to take reasonable and necessary precautions and avail themselves of the resources listed below. Please reach out to my office if we can be of further assistance.”

Protecting yourself:

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

o CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

o Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

o If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Call your healthcare professional if you develop symptoms, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19.



Additional information is available from the CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 website.

(This is a press release from Jodey Arrington)