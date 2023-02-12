LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health recently announced Texas Tech University head football coach Joey McGuire and his wife, Debbie, will chair this year’s Covenant Children’s Weekend of Giving.

LUBBOCK, TX – Coach Joey McGuire is taking his winning spirit off the field and into our community. The Texas Tech football head coach and his wife, Debbie, are chairing this year’s Covenant Children’s Weekend of Giving.

As the Official Hospital of Texas Tech Athletics, Covenant Children’s is excited to have Coach McGuire and his family support the mission of Covenant Children’s to provide health care excellence to kids all across West Texas.

“The West Texas community and Red Raider Nation have treated our family like one of their own since the first moment we arrived at Texas Tech,” Debbie McGuire said. “We had the opportunity to tour Covenant Children’s this past summer and quickly realized their mission matched the type of organization we want to support as we further engrain ourselves in this wonderful community. We are so excited to be the chairs of this year’s Weekend of Giving and hope others will join us to support this incredible organization.”

The Weekend of Giving is April 21st – 24th, 2023. The weekend kicks off with our 21st annual Storytellers concert on Friday night. On Saturday, Covenant Children’s will support Coach McGuire and the Red Raiders at the Red & Black Spring scrimmage. Sunday, Coach McGuire and Debbie will bring some friends on a tour to learn more about Covenant Children’s, and on Monday the weekend will end with our Chip In for Children’s celebrity golf tournament at the Lubbock Country Club.

“You won’t find more kindhearted people than Joey & Debbie McGuire,” Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson said. “They care deeply for the children of this community and we can’t thank them enough for supporting our Covenant Children’s kiddos and being a part of our Weekend of Giving.”

The Weekend of Giving supports Covenant Children’s Soaring to New Heights capital campaign. Soaring to New Heights is our effort to raise vital resources for state-of-the-art facilities and expand specialties and services found in other major cities.

A few of our exciting new projects include:

• New oncology/hematology floor with inpatient, outpatient, and infusion services, as wells as a hospital-based school

• Renovations and upgrades to the region’s first certified pediatric trauma emergency department.

• Private Neonatal Intensive Care Unit rooms to create sacred spaces for the tiniest miracles and their families.

• Pediatric Behavioral Health unit with inpatient and outpatient services, as well as therapy groups.

The Covenant Children’s Weekend of Giving will also raise impactful dollars to support our integrative programs. The integrative care team, also known as child life services, work alongside families to provide education and comfort to diagnose all while making the hospital and treatments as minimally traumatic as possible.

To learn more about the Weekend of Giving, the Soaring to New Heights campaign, buy tickets to Storytellers concert, or sponsorships of the Chip In for Children’s golf tournament, visit https://foundation.providence.org/texas/covenant.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Children’s is the only independently licensed, freestanding, children’s hospital in West Texas and eastern New Mexico and is one of only eight members of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas and is the only one in our region.

As a faith-based health care system, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. As the Best Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News and World Report, Covenant Health has consistently provided exceptional health care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for more than 100 years. Our clinically integrated health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with better access to care using more innovative technology and procedures, while focusing on new age approaches to health care like education and preventative medicine. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.