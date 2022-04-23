LUBBOCK, Texas– New Texas Tech football head coach Joey McGuire made his first appearance on the sidelines of Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech hosted their annual Red and Black spring game earlier this afternoon, as McGuire showcased what he called “The Brand” to the crowd in attendance for the first time. The Black team would beat the Red Team 24-6, and afterward, McGuire spoke about the experience of coaching in front of a Red Raider Crowd for the first time.

“It was it was a really good moment for my family that was here and and it was a great moment for us to get on the field and be around the Red Raiders,” said McGuire. “I’ve told everybody we’re a work in progress. We’re not where we’re going to be but I’ll promise you we’re going in the right direction.”

Texas Tech football opens up their 2022 season at home on September 3rd against Murray State.