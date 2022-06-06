LUBBOCK, Texas— On Monday, it was revealed the Texas Tech head football coach was expected to take over the front cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine this summer.

Joey McGuire will be featured along with UTSA’s head coach, Jeff Traylor, according to DCTF. The magazine will highlight the importance of the ties both head coaches have with the state of Texas.

“It is a dream come true to be on the cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football,” McGuire said. “This is so special to not only me and my family, but also every high school coach in the state of Texas. To see two former high school coaches on that cover is special.”

McGuire and Traylor had been prominent coaches for high school football teams prior to joining the Red Raiders and the Roadrunners.

McGuire is recognized as the fourth head coach for the Red Raiders to be featured on the front cover of DCTF and the first head coach since Kliff Kingsbury and Patrick Mahomes took over the front cover in 2016.

You could purchase your magazine throughout Texas this summer and could preorder a copy by visiting www.TexasFootball.com.