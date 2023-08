LUBBOCK, Texas— A Wolfforth woman lost her life after being hit by a car on Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Terrica Dutton, 26, of Wolfforth, was jogging westbound on the north side of County Road 6900 when she was struck by a vehicle driving westbound on the same road.

According to DPS, Dutton was pronounced deceased on scene.

Weather conditions were dry and road ways were clear, according to DPS.