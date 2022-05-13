LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas State Representative John Frullo.

“Early voting starts on Monday and I’m voting for and endorsing my friend Carl Tepper for State Representative”, said Rep. John Frullo (R- Lubbock). “I’ve known and worked with Carl on conservative issues for many years. Carl Tepper will be a strong Representative for HD 84, Lubbock, and Texas Tech.”

“The residents of District 84 need to continue to have a Representative that shares their common Conservative Republican values”, added Rep. Frullo.

Carl Tepper is an Air Force Veteran, Texas Tech graduate and lifelong conservative Republican.

Carl has served as the Chairman of Lubbock County Republican Party and as President of the Texas Republican County Chairmen’s Association.

“I encourage everyone in House District 84 to vote for Carl Tepper for State Representative.”

For more information on Carl Tepper and his candidacy for State Representative HD 84, please

visit https://tepperfortexas.com

End of Release.