John Gibson announces candidacy for Texas House District 84

On Monday, December 9, local attorney John Gibson will announce his candidacy for Texas House of Representatives District 84 from his downtown Lubbock office at 5 pm.

Gibson is a native of South Houston but moved to Lubbock in 1992 to attend the Texas Tech Law School and has lived on the Caprock ever since.

He is a member of Monterey Church of Christ where he has served as a ministry leader over several ministries. He is also a graduate of the Lubbock Citizens Law Enforcement Academy. As an attorney, he has served the State Bar of Texas and the State Board of Legal Specialization in various capacities. He has also been a volunteer with numerous organizations such as Family Promise and The Ronald McDonald House of Lubbock.

His wife, Debra, is an educator with Lubbock ISD. They have two sons, Jonathan, a graduate of Lubbock High School and now a justice fellow with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, and Ben, a senior at Coronado High School.

The press conference will be held at Gibson Law Firm, 1320 Ave Q in Lubbock.

