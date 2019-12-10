John Grace announces campaign for the 99th District Court

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the John Grace campaign:



Lubbock Assistant City Attorney John Grace announced his campaign for the 99th District Court on Tuesday, seeking the bench held since 2005 by Judge William C. “Bill” Sowder.



“I am running for the 99th District Court because, as a career litigator, I know how important it is for judges to follow the law and avoid legislating from the bench. The citizens of Lubbock deserve and expect a knowledgeable, fair, and impartial judge to uphold the rule of law. I will be that judge.”

Mr. Grace works for the City of Lubbock as a trial attorney in the Litigation Section of the City Attorney’s Office. He joined the City Attorney’s Office in 2010, after serving for nine years as an Assistant Criminal District Attorney. Before he joined the District Attorney’s Office, Mr. Grace was in private practice in San Antonio, TX.

“I graduated from St. Mary’s Law School and was licensed in 1993. I spent the first eight years in private practice. I had the privilege of representing families going through difficult family transitions, in divorce, child custody, and the division of property. I helped rebuild families by working with them on adoptions and CPS cases. I also represented many small business owners with commercial matters. During my many years in the private sector, I used my skills as a lawyer to help people with their personal legal issues and I used my business skills to run my own firm.”

The Grace family moved to Lubbock in 2001 when John went to work for Lubbock County. He has been involved with the Lubbock legal community ever since. He appears regularly before every court in Lubbock County, in federal court, and in every level of the appellate process. He is a past President of the Lubbock Area Bar Association, past Chair of the Texas Bar College, and has an AV-Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a well-regarded legal peer review organization. He is the only candidate in this race to receive that rating. With 26 years of experience as an attorney and litigator, Mr. Grace has a wealth of legal experience and well-earned reputation as a skilled lawyer and counselor.

“I am a Christian and life-long Republican. I cast my first vote for Ronald Reagan in 1981. I believe in our Constitution and the rule of law. I believe judges should put personal feelings aside and rule based on the evidence and the law. That is the kind of judge you will get if you elect me to the 99th District Court.”

John Grace has been married for 33 years to Jill, his college sweetheart. They have one daughter, Chandler, who lives and works in San Antonio.

