LUBBOCK, Texas — The Beach Boys announced actor, producer and musician John Stamos to join them as part of their 2023 “America’s Band” Tour, including the 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances at Buddy Holly Hall on September 24.

John Stamos has had a longstanding connection with The Beach Boys dating back to July 4, 1985, when he played his first official show with the iconic band in Philadelphia. Stamos aimed to introduce the younger generation to the timeless music of The Beach Boys and prominently featured the band on Full House and his subsequent television shows.

Throughout almost four decades, he has maintained an enduring friendship with The Beach Boys and has captivated audiences on various worldwide tours. Stamos has appeared in several of their music videos and even directed the video for their song “Hot Fun in the Summertime.” One of his most notable contributions was his appearance in their chart-topping hit single “Kokomo.”

Stamos’ first appearance at the legendary Hollywood Bowl was during a headlining concert featuring The Beach Boys and Chicago. His most recent appearances at the Bowl include the musical Hairspray alongside Harvey Fierstein and Nick Jonas and Disney’s The Little Mermaid starring Sara Bareilles.

Tickets for The Beach Boys on sale now for both the 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances, and range in price from $59.00 to $179.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band.