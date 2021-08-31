John Wilkerson dead at 87, funeral service announced

LUBBOCK, Texas– John Wilkerson, former chairman of the City of Lubbock development committee, died Saturday after a “courageous battle with cancer,” according to an obituary for Wilkerson posted on the Sanders Funeral Home website.

According to the obituary, the family will take visitors Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Sanders, 1420 Main Street.

Funeral services will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, according to the obituary.

To read the full obituary or to pay a tribute to Wilkerson, click HERE.