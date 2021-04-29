Join Team Luke Hope for Minds in their 3rd Annual 5K Fun Run

LUBBOCK, Texas — Team Luke Hope for Minds will be hosting their 3rd Annual 5K Fun Run on Saturday at Cooper High School Performing Arts Center.

The nonprofit organization was created by Tim Siegel after his son Luke faced severe brain damage following a golf carting accident in 2015. Now the organization supports other families in similar situations.

“We help thousands of families every year,” said Siegel, “not just through financial support but education.”

Their goal is to help others understand the dangers many children face while also using events like this fun run to raise money for families in need.

“We are asking everyone to put one foot in front of the other, Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Cooper High School,” said Siegel. “Fourteen families in the last three weeks have needed our help, and I don’t ever want to tell anyone no.”

They have already raised over $150,000 in just these last three months and are thankful for additional help from their sponsors like Local Legends and McGavock Nissan for making this event possible.

“It’s hard not to team up with them, you know,” said Brent McGavock. “It was just heartfelt for me, and I wanted to be a part of it and see that money go to a good cause.”

Tickets are $30 and include the race, an event T-shirt, live music and food trucks. The event will be Saturday from 8-11 a.m., and you can register on their website or by texting “5KFUNRUN” to 76278!