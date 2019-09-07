Join the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce for a Smokin’ Good Time on October 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Hub City BBQ Cook-off, presented by Escondido Ranch, will be held on Thurs., Oct. 10 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the South Plains Fairgrounds.

This year’s event will feature local entertainment with music from Texas Tech University student and recent Lubbock-Cooper ISD graduate, Cole Barnhill. As well as Hannah Jackson, a singer-songwriter who made the top 12 in her category of the first season of Simon Cowell’s “The X Factor USA”.

Tickets are on sale now through Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. for $25. Children ages 6-10 will receive a discounted rate of $15, and children five and under are free. Purchase your Hub City BBQ Cook-off tickets at the Chamber office, 1500 Broadway, Suite 101, or online at www.HubCityBBQ.com. Tickets will also be available for $30 at the gate on the day of the event.

Since 2000, businesses from across Lubbock have come together to compete for the title of the best brisket, ribs, dessert, etc. on the South Plains and this year will be no different. Once the competition ends the gates will open to the public where they will have the opportunity to taste a variety of foods from over 90 cooking teams while enjoying refreshments and live music.

A limited number of sponsorships and cooking teams are still available. Contact Amy Marquez at the Chamber at (806) 761-7000 or Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org for more information.

