Joint law enforcement reports nearly 500 traffic stops made in Lubbock safe driving push

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Area law enforcement agencies joined efforts to continue enforcing safe driving in Lubbock following a year in which the city experienced a high number of traffic fatalities.

On Wednesday, Lubbock Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office partnered their enforcement actions to focus on speeding violations and the failure to move over or slow down when a stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck or TxDOT vehicle have lights activated on roadways.

Results from the first day of joint enforcement, 487 traffic stops were made between all three agencies. The top violations observed included speeding and failing to move over or slow down, along with other traffic offenses.

