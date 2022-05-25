LUBBOCK and WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a joint press release from the Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD and the Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

The Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD communities are devastated and heartbroken by the news of yesterday’s tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. We mourn alongside Uvalde CISD and families, students, and school professionals worldwide.

This terrible event is painful, frightening, and difficult to comprehend for children and adults alike. Lubbock-area students, staff members, and their families may require support or access to additional mental health resources as they begin to process this terrible event. Counselors representing all three districts are available to any individual in our school communities experiencing grief or heightened anxiety in the wake of this tragedy. Additional resources are also available on each district website for individuals in need of support.

Please know that school safety and the well-being of students and staff are the immediate priority of Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD, and Lubbock-Cooper ISD. Safety and security protocols are continually evaluated throughout the year and are updated as necessary to meet the needs of our schools. Each of our districts has a police department staffed with Texas peace officers who are trained specifically in school-based law enforcement, and we work collaboratively with local and state law enforcement agencies to maintain safe learning environments for the children of our communities.

Our hearts are with the staff, students, and families of Robb Elementary School, as well as the entire Uvalde community, during this incredibly tragic time.

(Joint press release from the Lubbock Independent School District, Frenship Independent School District and the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District)