JoJo Siwa coming to Lubbock in 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nickelodeon and YouTube star Jojo Siwa will perform in Lubbock on March 13 in the United Supermarkets Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22.

“For Lubbock’s March 13 appearance, tickets will also be available through www.selectaseatlubbock.com, by phone at 806-770-2000 and in person at all Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets,” a statement said.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC).

Siwa was recently earned her third Kids’ Choice Award for “Favorite Social Music Star.” Her previous Choice Awards include “Favorite Viral Music Artist” in 2017 and “Favorite Musical YouTube Creator” in 2018.

Lubbock is one of 148 shows on the tour.