Jolly takes deal after a retaliation shooting in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tikece Keviyon Jolly, 18, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal Monday in federal court for receipt of a firearm while under indictment.

On June 14, Lubbock Police said Jolly and Tydrick Quashawn Ranson were arrested for aggravated assault. Officers were called at about 5:00 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 7th Street for shots fired. A man was found with “serious” injuries from a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Federal court records filed Monday said officers saw Jolly running across Parkway Drive. Once in custody, Jolly told officers that he and his brother, Ranson, were the targets of a drive-by shooting.

Federal court records said they retaliated by firing guns into a home. Jolly told officers his girlfriend purchased the rifle that he used in the shooting. The gun was to be shared between Jolly and his girlfriend, court records said.

But Jolly was under a felony indictment at the time for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Under the terms of the plea deal, Jolly will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in federal prison.

Aggravated assault charges were still pending at the state level against Jolly and Ranson as of Monday. Jolly remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.