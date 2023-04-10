LUBBOCK, Texas– Award-winning country artist, Josh Turner, was announced to have an upcoming performance in the Hub City, according to press release from Buddy Holly Hall on Monday.

The press release said Turner’s scheduled date was set for Sunday, October 22.

Turner has won six Inspirational Country Music Award and has been nominated for two Grammy awards as well as several other accolades.

According to the release, tickets were expected to go-on sale Friday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m. on buddyhollyhall.com. Ticket prices ranged from $29 to $99.

Read the new release from Buddy Holly Hall for more information.

Lubbock, TX—With his deep bass voice, Josh Turner has sold more than six and a half million records, reached 4.8 billion global streams, and has become a favorite and unforgettable hitmaker on country radio. With timeless songs like “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Turner’s five No. 1 singles include “Your Man,” of which the official music video surpassed 100 million views. Josh Turner will be making a stop in Lubbock at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on October 22, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Turner released Your Man Deluxe Edition, celebrating 15 years of Turner’s iconic double Platinum-selling album, as well as the mini documentary “Josh Turner Your Man 15th Anniversary” (Mini Doc). The Double-Platinum-selling “Would You Go With Me,” featured on Your Man Deluxe Edition, experienced a viral surge across TikTok leading to a jump in streaming which landed the classic country tune on Spotify’s US Viral 50 along with Spotify Viral charts in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland.

The song continues to be a fan favorite, currently posting over a million streams per week and 1.5M global streams weekly. A native of South Carolina, Turner has been nominated for three GMA Dove awards and won his first GMA Dove Award in 2021 for “I Saw The Light” featuring Sonya Isaacs, off his I Serve a Savior album.

Turner has received six Inspirational Country Music Awards, and has been nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, five CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, one CMT Award, and seven ACA Awards. Turner released his first Christmas album, King Size Manger, in 2021 and accompany vinyl and DVD in 2022. To support music and arts education, he created The Josh Turner Scholarship Fund for The Arts to help students pursue their studies in these fields.

Tickets for Josh Turner go on sale to the public on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $29.00 to $99.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.