LUBBOCK, Texas— Legendary rock band Journey announced it will make a stop in Lubbock at the United Supermarkets Arena for its 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring “very special guest TOTO,” according to a press release.

The show was scheduled on Friday, March 22, 2024.

According to the release, Citi will be the official card of the Journey 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024. Those who are cardmembers will have access to the presale tickets for U.S dates starting Tuesday.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To purchase tickets for the Lubbock tour, click here.