LUBBOCK, Texas — Rock n’ Roll hall of Famers, Journey, are set to perform at Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, July 30.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets would be available at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets, by phone at (806)-770-2000 and online at www.selectaseatlubbock.com.

Journey is known for their legendary rock anthems including “Don’t Stop Believin'” and “Any Way You Want It.”