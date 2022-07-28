LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from United Supermarkets Arena:

Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famers JOURNEY, world-renowned for their legendary rock anthems including “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and “Don’t Stop Believin'”, are coming to Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, July 30th.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Area Construction and modified routes

Concertgoers are strongly encouraged to carpool and to plan to arrive early due to area road closures.

I t is strongly advised to avoid 19th Street (both eastbound and westbound), due to the street’s current reduction to single-lane traffic during road construction .

Doors for the event are scheduled to open at 6:30pm with JOURNEY scheduled to take the stage at 8:00pm . There is no opening act for this event.

Please plan for a significant increase in traffic volume, and allow plenty of time to park and to avoid last-minute traffic congestion and lines at the door.

Free parking is available in the student commuter lots west (across Indiana Avenue), accessible from the Texas Tech Parkway & Knoxville. Free parking will also be available in the lots south of the arena.

ADA parking is located in the Arena’s west R37 lot (accessible by Indiana Avenue), with overflow into the arena’s north C11 parking lot (accessible by way of Main street, travelling west from Flint Avenue).

VENUE & EVENT POLICIES:

All patrons and handbags are subject to visual inspection and magnetometer inspection prior to admission to the arena.

The Clear Bag Policy is in effect for this event to help facilitate bag searches in a sanitary fashion. Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″, or small clutch bags(not exceeding 4½” x 6½”) may be taken into the venue. An exception may be made for medically necessary items upon inspection.

Other purses and backpacks will not be allowed, and all small bags meeting the clear bag policy will be inspected. Patrons who refuse to allow such inspections will be denied entry to the arena. Prohibited items must either be returned to the owner’s vehicle or discarded; the arena will not provide a storage area for these items.

Prohibited items for this event include:

Professional-style cameras & long lens cameras

Video/Audio recording devices including Ipads and GoPro’s

Weapons of any kind (knives, tazers, mace, guns, chains, studded/spiked jewelry, wallet chains, spurs, etc.)

Laser pointers/laser pens/flashlights

Glass containers or cans of any kind

Skate-shoes

Fireworks & noise makers

Outside food and beverage

The use of tobacco products of any kind including e-cigarettes

Sticks, poles for signs / banners, selfie sticks, umbrellas

Animals other than aid dogs

Helium balloons

Any item considered a danger to the artist or the public

The arena is a concealed handgun exclusionary zone for this event (guns free). Open carry is prohibited in United Supermarkets Arena at all times.

The Arena is a non-smoking venue. Violators of the facility’s no smoking policy or carrying any of the prohibited items will be subject to ejection from the facility. Re-entry is not permitted during the event.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Fans are advised that haze and strobe lighting effects will be used for this event.

Exclusive band merchandise will be available for purchase on the arena’s concourse, and a variety of food and beverage items will be available for purchase at the arena concession stands.

Credit cards and cash will be accepted at merchandise and concession stands for this event.

TICKETS:

Tickets are available by phone at 806-770-2000 and online at www.selectaseatlubbock.com.

Fans who have selected will call ticket delivery, are encouraged to pick up will call tickets in advance of the show. Will call tickets are available at the central Select-a-Seat box office located at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (1501 Mac Davis Lane) 10am-2pm Thursday & Friday. Any tickets not picked up by this time, will be available at the arena box office beginning at 2pm on the day of the show.

Fans are advised that Select-a-Seat of Lubbock/AXS is the only authorized ticket sources for this event. United Supermarkets Arena and Select-a-Seat cannot guarantee the authenticity of tickets nor the ability to reprint lost or stolen tickets purchased from unauthorized sources.

End of release.