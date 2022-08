LUBBOCK, Texas — Are you looking for a summer job? Lubbock’s Joyland Amusement Park is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, August 2.

According to a social media post, the hiring event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The post said those interested must be at least 16-years-old.

Job seekers are asked to bring identification and their Social Security card.

Joyland Amusement Park is celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2022.

The park is open through Labor Day on September 5.