Joyland Amusement Park to wrap up 48th season on Labor Day

Joyland Amusement Park will conclude their 48th season on Labor Day, Monday, September 7th.

The park will be open from 2 – 8 pm that day.

End of season festivities will feature admission specials, a full complement of rides and this year, our first ever food truck festival, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Texas Boys Ranch.

Several food trucks will be there serving all kinds of treats and eats.

At 5 pm, David & Kristi Dean will present a check to the Texas Boys Ranch.

For more information, please contact David Dean at 787 – 4105.

(News release from Joyland Amusement Park)