Joyland Amusement Park to wrap up 48th season on Labor Day

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Joyland Amusement Park:

Joyland Amusement Park will conclude their 48th season on Labor Day, Monday, September 7th.

The park will be open from 2 – 8 pm that day.

End of season festivities will feature admission specials, a full complement of rides and this year, our first ever food truck festival, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Texas Boys Ranch.

Several food trucks will be there serving all kinds of treats and eats.

At 5 pm, David & Kristi Dean will present a check to the Texas Boys Ranch.

For more information, please contact David Dean at 787 – 4105.

