Joyland Amusement Park to wrap up 49th Season on Labor Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
joyland3_1433886614285.jpg

(Nexstar Media, Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Joyland Amusement Park:

Joyland Amusement Park will end it’s 49th Season on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021. 

Final weekend hours will be:

  • Friday September 3 from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Saturday September 4 from 2 pm to 10 pm
  • Sunday September 5 from 2 pm to 9 pm
  • Monday September 6 from 2 pm to 8 pm

As always, we are so thankful for the support we receive from the community and the media.

Thanks to you, we can continue to provide a fun place to play for all.

We can’t wait until early March 2022, when we will begin our 50th year.  We’re so excited. It’s going to be a blast!

(Press release from Joyland Amusement Park)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar