Joyland Amusement Park to wrap up 49th Season on Labor Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Joyland Amusement Park:
Joyland Amusement Park will end it’s 49th Season on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.
Final weekend hours will be:
- Friday September 3 from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Saturday September 4 from 2 pm to 10 pm
- Sunday September 5 from 2 pm to 9 pm
- Monday September 6 from 2 pm to 8 pm
As always, we are so thankful for the support we receive from the community and the media.
Thanks to you, we can continue to provide a fun place to play for all.
We can’t wait until early March 2022, when we will begin our 50th year. We’re so excited. It’s going to be a blast!
