Joyland, Buffalo Springs suffer flooding after nearly 2-inch rainfall

LUBBOCK, Texas — With last night’s storm, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the City of Lubbock after heavy thunderstorms hit the area Monday night.

The effects of the storm caused major flooding in areas across the county. Buffalo Spring Lake was flooded, and Joyland Amusement park was forced to close.

According to a Facebook post, Joyland had close to three feet of rainwater and mud. The park plans to reopen again June 5.

Volunteer firefighter’s in Buffalo Springs also had to conduct a high-water rescue Tuesday near FM 835 just north of County Road 3020. According to officials, a man was rescued from inside a vehicle.

The National Weather Service reported 1.92 inches of rainfall at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be warmer Tuesday with a continued chance of severe thunderstorms. Thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon across the central South Plains and moving into the Rolling Plains Tuesday evening.

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

Image courtesy of Buffalo Springs Lake

RELATED STORY: Volunteer firefighters called for high-water rescue operation southeast of Lubbock Tuesday morning