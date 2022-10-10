LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the company that planned to conduct the October 27 auction of Joyland Amusement Park, the auction was canceled.

A press release dated Monday said, “Other opportunities have presented themselves with further details to follow.” That’s consistent with what the Dean family shared EverythingLubbock.com last week but it was still preliminary at that time.

“David & Kristi Dean have been fortunate enough to find a buyer for Joyland Park in Lubbock, Texas, and thus the auction has been canceled,” the auction company’s website said. A representative for the auction company said he does not know who the buyer is.

In September, the Dean family announced Joyland would either be sold or auctioned off.

“It is with mixed emotions for us to announce that Joyland will not be reopening,” the family said in September. Summer was Joyland’s 50th season.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to David Dean for further comment. We will provide updates when possible.