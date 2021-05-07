Joyland releases surveillance images after break-in, vandalism

LUBBOCK, Texas — Joyland Amusement Park released surveillance images Friday on Facebook saying, “The people in these photos decided to come into Joyland in the overnight hours of May 5, 2021 and vandalize the park.”

“This kind of behavior costs us all,” Joyland said.

The images showed at least three individuals.

The owner filed a police report. It said in part, “When he arrived this morning he found several decorative pots that had been broken and then he saw a broken window leading into the office area of the building.”

“There was also damage to some wiring for a railroad crossing signal inside the park,” the police report said.

The police report concluded: “The suspects entered the fenced-in area of the park that was not open to the public and attempted to break into the office. While the suspects were on the property, they damaged several items and fled the scene.”

The police report said it happened Wednesday between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m.

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and are sometimes eligible for a cash reward.