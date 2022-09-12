LUBBOCK, Texas — The Dean family, the owners of Joyland Amusement Park, said Monday that the park will not reopen and that, if a viable offer is not found by October 1, it will be auctioned off.

The family said in a statement that “the threat of flooding at Mackenzie Park, struggling labor fulfillment, continued vandalism and our aging bodies,” are contributing factors.

The final weekend for the park was Labor Day weekend. It had been Joyland’s 50th season.

Read the full statement below:

It is with mixed emotions for us to announce that Joyland will not be reopening. Joyland will be auctioned on October 27, 2022, IF an interested party, with a viable offer, is not found by October 1, 2022.

We have been blessed with so years of wonderful memories, fabulous employees and amazing guests who have all touched our lives.

The threat of flooding in Mackenzie Park, struggling labor fulfillment, continued vandalism and our aging bodies are all contributing factors to this decision.

We would like to thank ALL of our Team through the years who have helped keep Joyland a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

Never forget the importance of having FUN… for the greatest legacies we can leave are HAPPY MEMORIES!

The Dean Family 1973-2022