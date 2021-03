LUBBOCK, Texas — Joyland Amusement Park is set to host a job fair on Saturday March 6, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., according to a press release from Joyland.

The press release said no experience is necessary — applications will be taken for all job openings.

Joyland is located in Makenzie Park and set to open for its 49th season next Saturday, March 13.