LUBBOCK, Texas — Joyland Amusement Park said Monday that the park would open March 5 for its 50th anniversary season.

Joyland will hold two hiring events before opening: one on Saturday, February 26, from 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., and another on Monday, February 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Read the full release by Joyland Amusement Park below:

David and Kristi Dean are proud to announce the opening of Joyland Amusement Park’s 50th Anniversary Season on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Before the Season opens, Joyland will hold 2 Hiring Events this week. Saturday, February 26th from 1 to 3pm and again on Monday, February 28th from 11am til 2pm. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and are asked to bring their ID and Social Security card. These are fun summer jobs with great pay, flexible hours and a monthly bonus program.

For 50 years, Joyland Amusement Park has been THE place for fun…and this year will be even bigger and better, as we celebrate our golden anniversary.

Go to www.joylandpark.com for more information.