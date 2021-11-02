Joyland vandalized…again

LUBBOCK, Texas — Joyland Amusement Park contacted police late last week to report several damages to their property. Images caught on the park’s surveillance cameras captured three individuals trespassing in Joyland around 2:00 a.m.

Joyland’s president and owner David Dean said a morning crew discovered the train out of place and a broken mirror near the front entrance and immediately notified authorities.

“We began to find damage,” Dean said. “And the further we went, the more we walked around and looked at things, the more damage we found.”

Dean said he and his team inspected the grounds and uncovered several rides and attractions damaged in one way or another. One ride had bars torn clean off, and the train track’s wires ripped out of the ground. Other damages included covers of the water slide removed.

Dean said nothing of any great value was stolen, but the havoc left behind is expected to cost the cherished theme park thousands worth of repairs. Especially with delays in manufacturing and transportation.

“Rides are special pieces, and they require special parts. And a lot of times are difficult to come by,” Dean said. “It’s very disappointing.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Lubbock crime line at 806-741-1000.