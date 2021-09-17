J’s Salsa and United to present check to Jarrett Culver, his foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Sunday, Jarrett Culver and the Culver Foundation will be presented with a check from United Supermarkets and J’s Salsa.

The foundation, which supports Lubbock with different projects to benefit families and promote “the Christian faith,” according to the Culver Foundation website, will receive the check at the United Supermarkets located at 11310 Slide Road at 1:00 p.m.

According to a release from United Supermarkets, throughout July, J’s Salsa raised 50 cents for every jar of J’s Salsa sold in United stores. United Supermarkets also committed to match the amount donated from the salsa sales.