Judge Carruth holds “Court Camp” for high school students

LUBBOCK, Texas — Twenty high school students spent the week attending the second annual “Court Camp” hosted by Judge Ann-Marie Carruth.

Carruth said this is the only camp of it’s kind in Texas, where high school students get a taste of what it is like to be a lawyer.

Carruth said during the week students toured the Lubbock County Detention Center, examined a crime scene set up by the Sheriff’s office and prepared for a mock manslaughter trial.

“This is how your formulate questions, these are the types of things you’re going to ask, ” Judge Carruth said. “These are the types of things you’re looking for, but it is definitely a watered down version.”

During the mock trail, Carruth said students participated as jurors, or on the prosecution or defense. Students are assisted by practicing attorneys and current law students.

Ashton Alexander, a Lubbock High School graduate, now attends Harvard University, and came home to help out at the camp.

“Just the passion that you see within everyone, ” Alexander said. “You sit down and have conversations, and everybody is always talking about the case or some new twist they can insert in a cross examination.”

High school student, Caitlin Lynch, said she aspires to be a lawyer, and this came has surrounded her with driven individuals.

“Where I used to live there was nothing like this at all,” Lynch said. “I mean I’ve never met so many attorneys, it was just amazing.”

