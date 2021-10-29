Judge denies Reagor’s motion to interview jurors after false statement conviction

AMARILLO, Texas — On Friday, a United States District Judge denied Bart Reagor’s motion to interview the jury that convicted him of making a false statement to a bank, according to court records.

The motion said in part, “Mr. Reagor’s case raises a serious question as to whether an outside influence was improperly brought to bear on this jury.”

However, the court said it found “no evidence that extraneous prejudicial information was improperly brought to the jury’s attention or that an outside influence was improperly brought to bear on any juror.”

According to court documents, Reagor failed to meet the evidence threshold needed for a post-verdict interview of jurors.