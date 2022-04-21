LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday, Anna Smith, a woman connected to the 2018 murder of Richard Bradley Richards, accepted a plea deal for tampering with evidence. Her initial charge was for murder.

In the courtroom, the judge initially wondered if he should accept the plea deal, but after some thought, dismissed the murder charge and accepted the plea deal for tampering with evidence.

According to records, the court said the charge would be treated as a misdemeanor, and Smith would receive 365 days in the Lubbock County Jail. However, since she has 1,229 days of jail credit, she will be released.

Image of Kethan Lee Anderson from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

At the end of the hearing, the judge recommended Smith continue to take her medication.

On March 2, Kethan Lee Anderson, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for Richards’ murder. Anderson pleaded guilty in October 2021.

