Judge grants continuance for Reagor Dykes liquidation plan for March 24

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Honorable Judge Robert L. Jones granted a continuance to a plan of Chapter 7 liquidation for Reagor Dykes at 9:00 a.m. March 24.

Multiple lawyers for Ford Motor Credit, GM Financials, creditor Patti Sue Noel, FirstCapital Bank and various others all voiced their frustration that the case had already gone on for too long.

The other main concern that Jones raised was that he felt sympathetic to the consumers left with no title to their vehicles.

“I’ve been sympathetic to consumers all along,” he said.

According to the council for the Texas Attorney General, 1,300 of consumers’ issues were resolved. However, 108 consumer issues remained. The Texas AG filed a document on Tuesday saying the change from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 could interfere with a settlement to fix remaining consumer issues.

“I agree this has gone for too long,” Jones added. “I am keenly interested in having the consumer issues get resolved as well as we possibly can.”