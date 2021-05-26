Judge in Planned Parenthood case against city asks Texas Solicitor General for views on lawsuit

LUBBOCK, Texas — U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix on Wednesday asked the office of Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone for its views on Planned Parenthood and other plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the City of Lubbock.

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit May 17 to stop a voter-approved ordinance declaring Lubbock a “sanctuary city for the unborn” and outlawing abortion within city limits.

The claim is that the approved ordinance conflicts with state law. According to Judge Hendrix, the plaintiffs in the case argue Texas law “does not empower or permit municipalities to create civil liability between parties” and that the ordinance conflicts with, and is preempted by, the Texas Penal Code and Texas’ wrongful death statute.

In the letter, Judge Hendrix essentially asks Stone to weigh in on if the ordinance is, in fact, void under state law. If that is true, there would be no reason for the lawsuit to continue in federal court, because it would be struck down for violating state law.

Read the full letter from Judge Hendrix to the office of Texas Solicitor General Stone below:

I write to invite your office to express its views regarding a claim that a City of Lubbock ordinance conflicts with, and is therefore preempted by, state law. Recently, Lubbock passed an ordinance declaring it a sanctuary city for the unborn and creating a private cause of action against any person, corporation, or entity that commits an unlawful act in violation of the ordinance. See Dkt. No. 1-1. Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Surgical Health Services sued the city, seeking to enjoin it “from maintaining in force, enforcing, or giving legal effect to its Ordinance.” Dkt. No. 12 at 1.

In addition to arguing that the ordinance violates the U.S. Constitution, Planned Parenthood asserts that the ordinance is void because (1) Texas law does not empower or permit municipalities to create civil liability between private parties, and (2) it conflicts with—and is preempted by—the Texas Penal Code and Texas’s wrongful death statute. Dkt. No. 1 at 12–13; Dkt. No. 13 at 8, 25–28. Given that, if successful, these state-law arguments would appear to make resolution of the federal constitutional claim unnecessary, the Court has asked the parties to address the propriety of abstaining under R.R. Comm’n of Tex. v. Pullman Co., 312 U.S. 496 (1941). Dkt. No. 38.

Should your office wish to share its views on whether the city’s ordinance conflicts with state law, it is welcome to do so. If so, the Court requests that your views be shared no later than May 31, 2021. You may submit your views through a letter to me, which I will file on this case’s docket.