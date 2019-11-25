Judge Kara Darnell files for 99th District Court

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The news release from the Kara Darnell campaign:

South Plains Foster Care Court Associate Judge Kara Darnell has filed as a candidate for State District Judge of the 99th Judicial District. Darnell will be running in the Republican Primary to be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The 99th State District Court primarily handles civil litigation and family law cases but also is the home of the Freedom Court, a specialty court that aims to help probationers with severe substance dependency issues.

“It’s been an honor to serve as Associate Judge of the South Plains Foster Care Court for the last six years. I believe my public service here has enabled me to become well prepared to serve as Judge of the 99th District Court. My work ethic and Conservative values make me well qualified to serve the people as Judge of this important court,” Darnell said.

“I graduated from the Texas Tech Law School in 2001. I served as a prosecutor for two years, practiced civil litigation from the defense side for five years, as well as civil litigation from the plaintiff side and family law for an additional five years. As a judge, I’ve heard some of the hardest cases filed in Lubbock County every day for the last six years,” she said.

“I’m prepared to take on the work of this Court and I believe I am the most qualified candidate for this bench. I will be working hard to meet the voters of Lubbock to listen to them, to earn their trust, their confidence and their vote.”

About Judge Kara Darnell

Judge Kara Darnell currently serves as Associate Judge of the South Plains Foster Care Court in Lubbock and five other counties where she oversees the welfare and interest of the children who come before her court.

Judge Darnell is a ‘strict constructionist” Judge. She believes Judges should interpret the law as opposed to making new law by legislating from the bench. Judge Darnell believes judges should review the facts of each case, apply the law, and hold parties to their burdens to ensure cases adhere to the basic legal principles and standards enshrined in our U.S. and Texas Constitutions.

Prior to her judicial service, Judge Darnell served as a prosecutor and as an attorney in private practice.

A native of Plainview, Judge Darnell is a graduate of Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University School of Law. She has been a member of the State Bar of Texas since 2001 and was appointed to her judgeship in 2013.

Kara and her husband Jim Bob (who will retire as Judge of the 140th State District Court in December 2020) are members of Second Baptist Church, where Kara serves as a deacon.

