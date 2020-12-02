Judge lowers bond on Market Street shooter, murder suspect Robert Baker

LUBBOCK, Texas — A judge lowered bond for Robert Joseph Baker, 34, who is charged with gunning down a man in the parking lot of Market Street, 4425 19th Street. Baker later admitted to police he did not know the man he shot and killed, Jason Holloway, 44.

Baker admitted to shooting Holloway while he was unloading groceries into his car and getting ready to leave Market Street. Baker then admitted that he then drove to the nearby United Express gas station and fired shots into the building. He admitted he then drove to Covenant Medical Center where he fired shots into his own vehicle.

Baker was arrested by an off-duty police officer at Covenant.

Bond was (and still is) set for $350,000 on the murder charge. Baker’s family posted the bond on November 13. But before jail staff could release Baker, prosecutors added an aggravated assault charge. The aggravated assault charge was for the shooting at the gas station and bond was set at $500,000.

On Monday Baker’s attorney asked State District Judge John “Trey” McClendon to lower bond on the aggravated assault charge. On Tuesday, jail records showed the bond was lowered to $15,000.

Baker was still held as of Tuesday night in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

During the court hearing Monday, Baker’s attorney presented evidence that Baker acted out of character and might have suffered hallucinations and hypoxia due to COVID-19.

Prosecutors pointed out during the hearing Monday that Baker’s actions not only left a man dead, but also endangered the lives of people inside the United Express. Prosecutors also pointed out that Baker’s actions resulted in an “active shooter” situation at the hospital.

Baker had no criminal record prior to the shooting. His family promised that if he is released, he will be provided with mental health treatment and 24/7 supervision.

CORRECTION: The bond for murder was set at $350,000.

