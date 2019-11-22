Judge orders Bart Reagor to pay $1.77 million in legal fees

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge ruled Thursday afternoon that Bart Reagor is responsible for a list of attorneys fees related to allegations of fraud and default brought by Ford Motor Company.

Ford sued Reagor Dykes in the summer of 2018. Reagor Dykes then filed for bankruptcy.

However, Bart Reagor did not personally file for bankruptcy, and also a judge previously ruled he could be held responsible for money that Ford lost with Reagor Dykes.

In mid-October, a jury determined specifically how much money Ford could get from Reagor, then on October 30, Bart Reagor filed an objection to Ford’s legal fees.

The ruling Thursday was in response to Reagor’s objection, and the court ordered the attorneys’ fees should be granted in their entirety.

According to court documents, Reagor was ordered to pay over $1.77 million in legal fees and costs incurred in the bankruptcy proceedings to four legal firms that represented Ford.

Phillips Lytle LLP is awarded almost $434 thousand, Baker Botts LLP is awarded more than $385 thousand, Langley LLP is awarded almost $296 thousand and Severson & Werson PC is awarded more than $655 thousand.

According to court documents, Ford has until 3:00 p.m. on November 25, to agree or disagree with a list of fees and costs.