Judge orders flags to half-staff in memory of officer and firefighter killed in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parish has ordered flags lowered to half-staff at all county buildings in honor of Nicholas Reyna and Eric Hill.

Reyna, a member of the Lubbock Police Department and Hill, a member of Lubbock Fire Rescue were killed in the line of duty Saturday morning.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, January 17.

You can read Judge Parish’s statement and order below:

“The Lubbock community mourns the loss of our honored First Responders. Our hearts go out to their families, the men and women of the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue, and to the entire community in this time of loss. As such, it is fitting that flags should be lowered immediately to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives. Therefore, I direct the flags which fly over Lubbock County buildings be immediately lowered to half-staff on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in memory of those who lost their lives. Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Friday, January 17, 2020. Individuals, businesses, municipalities, other political subdivisions, and entities within Lubbock County are encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of honor and respect. Brenda and I extend our prayers of comfort to the families and all the men and women of the LPD and LFR and we will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”



