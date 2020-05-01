Judge orders Reagor Dykes bankruptcy to be delayed for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Reagor Dykes bankruptcy case was delayed because of COVID-19 or coronavirus. Ford Motor Credit Company on April 21 asked for a hearing on the possible conversion of the case from Chapter 11 (reorganization) to Chapter 7 (liquidation) be put off.

An attorney for the Reagor Dykes bankruptcy estate objected, saying even though the case remains in Chapter 11, the plan is to liquidate anyway.

Court documents from Ford said: “Through no fault of Ford Credit or the other parties involved in these cases, the ability to negotiate, prepare for and ultimately meaningfully participate in the evidentiary hearings is compromised or is not possible in light of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) outbreak, which was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (“WHO”).”

“In an effort to decrease the spread of the disease, travel has been restricted,” Ford said.

A judge agreed with Ford last week and ordered that a hearing which was scheduled for May 13 will instead be put off until July 8 and 9, 2020.

The order said, “The format of the hearings — whether in-person, by video, or by telephone conference — will be decided at a later date.”