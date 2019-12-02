Judge rules for bank and against Bart Reagor, Rick Dykes

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, as part of a routine check of records, EverythingLubbock.com found an update to one of the many ReagorDykes lawsuits.

On November 22, a judge found in favor of the International Bank of Commerce (IBC) and against Bart Reagor, Rick Dykes and a handful of other defendants.

The judge reviewed the case and determined that IBC’s motion for summary judgment should be granted. Summary judgment means the case does not go to trial.

IBC sued in May for a series of loans worth roughly $26 million that were personally guaranteed by Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes.

Bart Reagor filed a counterclaim on the lawsuit which is still pending in court.

