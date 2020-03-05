Judge says kids not going to school is a problem in her precinct

LUBBOCK Texas — Judge Susan Rowley with Precinct 2 said she continually sees students and parents in her courtroom for school attendance issues.

“I have some that have missed 20, 25, even 30 days and they’re all in a row,” Rowley said. “I mean that’s just, that’s inexcusable.”

She said truancy is considered a civil case when it comes to students but that parents can face criminal prosecution if their child misses more than 10 unexcused days within a six-month period in the same school year.

https://www.tmcec.com/resources/truancy/

“By the time they’ve got to court they have exhausted every single different thing that the school district has in place to try and keep it from going to court,” Rowley said.

She said it’s important to stress to students the importance of a high school education.

“Good luck at finding a job,” she said. “There’s not a whole lot of job opportunities for people who don’t have a high school degree.”

She said school districts do as much as they can to help students before

“There’s no excuse for not taking every opportunity that you can that our in school dist give us to have these kids graduate because they will bend over backwards and they will do everything possible to get them to graduate,” she said.