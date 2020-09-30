Judge tosses case against CEO over plant fire during Harvey

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Arkema CEO, Richard Rowe, listens during the Arkema Inc., criminal trial at the Harris County Criminal Courthouse, in Houston. Judge Belinda Hill ruled Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to support the charge against Rowe, dropping the case against him over a toxic fire at the company’s suburban Houston plant during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has dropped the case against the CEO of a chemical manufacturer over a toxic fire at the company’s suburban Houston plant during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Judge Belinda Hill ruled Wednesday that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to support the charge against Arkema Inc. CEO Richard Rowe.

The company and another employee still face the same charge, the reckless emission of an air contaminant related to the fire at the Pennsylvania-based company’s plant in Crosby.

Their trial is set to resume Thursday.

Rowe’s attorney, Tim Johnson, says Rowe is relieved that the case against him is over.

