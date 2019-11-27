Judge will not let admitted Nazi out of Lubbock Co. jail pending trial on firearms charge

LUBBOCK, Texas — A judge ruled on Tuesday that the man described as a “self-admitted Nazi” cannot get out of the Lubbock County Detention Center before he goes to trial.

Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, was arrested on November 4 after a routine traffic stop in Post. Last week Bruce-Umbaugh’s attorney filed a court document asking that he be released from custody while the criminal case is pending.

Bruce-Umbaugh was charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance. Prosecutors said he was in possession of marijuana and THC oil, and he has been described by official records as a recovering heroin addict.

“[Bruce-Umbaugh] is a self-admitted Nazi,” federal prosecutors wrote on Monday. “He is an active member of the radical neo-nazi organization known as the AtomWaffen Division (AWD).”

Prosecutors also wrote, “The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has designated the AtomWaffen Division as a ‘hate group.’ SPLC describes the AtomWaffen Division as a ‘series of terror cells that work toward civilizational collapse.’”

On Tuesday, United States District Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote, “In the vehicle, police discovered three assault rifles and a pistol, marijuana, and approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition, including high-capacity magazines and ammunition that did not match any firearms in their possession.”

“The driver of the vehicle, Kaleb Cole, has been designated by Canada as a terrorist threat and has had his weapons removed by the State of Washington,” the judge wrote.

Ultimately the judge was concerned that no condition of release would ensure Bruce-Umbaugh’s appearance at trial.

But also, “The Court finds that clear and convincing evidence establishes that Bruce-Umbaugh, if released, would pose a danger to others and to the community.”

