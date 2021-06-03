Judgement decided for man accused of violent episode in Central Lubbock park for no apparent reason

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jason Martinez, 41, of Lubbock pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault. He will serve a four-year sentence in state prison.

Police were called to the area of 15th Street and Avenue U on the afternoon of June 16, 2020. Eyewitnesses told police that Martinez, who was listed as homeless on his jail booking sheet, attacked a man for no apparent reason.

The victim had been at nearby Overton Park to meet with a job counselor. The police report said Martinez approached the victim, overturned the victim’s shopping cart, said something about the park is for kids and attacked him. The police report said the attack included Martinez stomping on the victim’s head and hitting the victim with a stick.

Then, police arrived, according to the report, and Martinez tried to run off. He was arrested after a struggle with five officers. After he was in custody, the officers wanted EMS to look him over before going to the jail.

The police report said Martinez spit on the EMS paramedic as she was doing her job.